40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE A waterlogged area following heavy monsoon rain in Pushkar on Monday.

About 40 villages in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district are facing flood threat due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Following heavy showers in Kota division, the Chambal river barrage was opened after which water reached Dholpur, officials said, adding that the water level of Chambal river in Dholpur crossed the danger mark on Tuesday.

As a result, about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood, officials said.

Dholpur District Collector R K Jaiswal took stock of the situation and said instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at one or two places in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur leading to high inflow in some rivers/dams.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was recorded at most places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in western part of the state during the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | MP floods: PM Modi speaks to CM; Shivraj informs over 2,000 people safely rescued

Latest India News