MP floods: PM Modi speaks to CM; Shivraj informs over 2,000 people safely rescued

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the flood situation in the state.

Chouhan told the PM that more than 2000 people had been safely rescued so far. The chief minister also informed the PM that authorities of flood-affected districts are on alert.

Meanwhile, the Army was on Tuesday called in for rescue operations in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia districts.

Defence aircraft were pressed into service to evacuate people from some flood-affected villages in Shivpuri.

However, because of the heavy rains and bad weather in the district on Tuesday, the aircraft were unable to fly for the rescue operations.

