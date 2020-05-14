Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 4394; death toll at 122

After 66 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4394 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1355 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4394 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 25,922 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|31
|Bharatpur
|119
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|66
|Bikaner
|39
|Barmer
|7
|Churu
|18
|Dausa
|24
|Dholpur
|21
|Dungarpur
|11
|Jaipur
|1313
|Jaisalmer
|37
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|886
|Jhalawar
|47
|Karauli
|7
|Kota
|262
|Nagaur
|131
|Pali
|67
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|10
|Tonk
|142
|Udaipur
|214
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.