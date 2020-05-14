Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 4394; death toll at 122

After 66 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4394 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1355 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4394 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 25,922 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 233 Alwar 31 Bharatpur 119 Bhilwara 43 Banswara 66 Bikaner 39 Barmer 7 Churu 18 Dausa 24 Dholpur 21 Dungarpur 11 Jaipur 1313 Jaisalmer 37 Jhunjhunu 42 Jodhpur 886 Jhalawar 47 Karauli 7 Kota 262 Nagaur 131 Pali 67 Pratapgarh 4 Sikar 10 Tonk 142 Udaipur 214 Italian 2

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage