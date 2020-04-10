Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 26 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported; tally rises to 489

Image Source : INDIA TV 26 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan; tally rises to 489

26 more cases of the deadly coronavirus have been in Rajasthan on Friday. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 489. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 140 confirmed infections. According to Rajasthan Health Department, 25 of the new positive cases have contact history, while details of 1 case are being ascertained. Rajasthan's 489 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1389, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 5 Alwar 5 Bharatpur 8 Bhilwara 27 Banswara 18 Bikaner 20 Barmer 1 Churu 11 Dausa 6 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 140 Jaisalmer 38 Jhunjhunu 31 Jodhpur 55 Jhalawar 9 Karauli 2 Kota 15 Nagpur 1 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Tonk 27 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, India COVID-19 confirmed cases currently stand at 6,412 while the death toll is nearing 200-mark and the number of recovered patients is at 504. In the last 12 hours, the nation witnessed at least 30 fatalities while positive cases crossed 6,000 as India entered its 17th of complete lockdown.

