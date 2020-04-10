Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 26 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported; tally rises to 489

Friday, April 10, 2020
     
26 more cases of the deadly coronavirus have been in Rajasthan on Friday. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 463. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2020 14:02 IST
26 more cases of the deadly coronavirus have been in Rajasthan on Friday. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 489. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away. Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 140 confirmed infections. According to Rajasthan Health Department, 25 of the new positive cases have contact history, while details of 1 case are being ascertained.  Rajasthan's 489 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1389, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 5
Alwar 5
Bharatpur 8
Bhilwara 27
Banswara 18
Bikaner  20
Barmer 1
Churu 11
Dausa 6
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 140
Jaisalmer 38
Jhunjhunu 31
Jodhpur 55
Jhalawar 9
Karauli 2
Kota 15
Nagpur 1
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 27
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, India COVID-19 confirmed cases currently stand at 6,412 while the death toll is nearing 200-mark and the number of recovered patients is at 504. In the last 12 hours, the nation witnessed at least 30 fatalities while positive cases crossed 6,000 as India entered its 17th of complete lockdown.

