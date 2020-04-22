Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 64 new cases, state's tally rises to 1799; death toll at 25

With 64 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1799 on Wednesday. Among the total people infected as on date, 230 have recovered and 25 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 661 confirmed infections. According to the state's Health Department, out of 64 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 44 in Ajmer, 6 in Kota, 6 in Tonk, 4 in Jaipur, 1 in Bharatpur and 3 in Jodhpur were reported. Rajasthan's 1,628 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far:

District Number of Cases Ajmer 103 Alwar 7 Bharatpur 103 Bhilwara 33 Banswara 61 Bikaner 37 Barmer 1 Churu 14 Dausa 20 Dholpur 1 Dungarpur 5 Jaipur 661 Jaisalmer 34 Jhunjhunu 40 Jodhpur 279 Jhalawar 20 Karauli 3 Kota 114 Nagaur 71 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Tonk 104 Udaipur 4 Italian 2

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing 20,000-mark (19,984) including 640 deaths after 50 deaths and 1383 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.

