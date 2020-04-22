Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 64 new cases, state's tally rises to 1799; death toll at 25

With 64 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1799 on Wednesday. Among the total people infected as on date, 230 have recovered and 25 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 661 confirmed infections. According to the state's Health Department, out of 64 new positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 44 in Ajmer, 6 in Kota, 6 in Tonk, 4 in Jaipur, 1 in Bharatpur and 3 in Jodhpur were reported. Rajasthan's 1,628 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4,666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|103
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|103
|Bhilwara
|33
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|37
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|20
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|661
|Jaisalmer
|34
|Jhunjhunu
|40
|Jodhpur
|279
|Jhalawar
|20
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|114
|Nagaur
|71
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|2
|Tonk
|104
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing 20,000-mark (19,984) including 640 deaths after 50 deaths and 1383 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.