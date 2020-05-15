Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 4589; death toll at 125

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 4589; death toll at 125

After 55 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4589 on Friday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2020 10:23 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 4589; death toll at 125

After 55 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4589 on Friday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1373 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4589 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 27,524 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 242
Alwar 33
Banswara 68
Baran 4
Bharatpur 122
Bhilwara 43
Bikaner  40
Barmer 16
Chittorgarh 142
Churu 31
Dausa 29
Dholpur 24
Dungarpur 15
Hanumangarh 12
Jaipur 1373
Jaisalmer 41
Jalore 64
Jhunjhunu 53
Jodhpur 955
Jhalawar 47
Karauli 9
Kota 299
Nagaur 156
Pali 100
Pratapgarh 4
Rajsamand 30
Sawai Madhopur 16
Sikar 19
Sirohi 22
Tonk 144
Udaipur 325

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday. In the past one week, frequency of coronavirus cases in India has risen with over 3,000 cases per day, however, the recovery rate has also increased.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 20 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 197

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Bihar: 46 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 999

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X