Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 55 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally rises to 4589; death toll at 125

After 55 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4589 on Friday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1373 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4589 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 27,524 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|242
|Alwar
|33
|Banswara
|68
|Baran
|4
|Bharatpur
|122
|Bhilwara
|43
|Bikaner
|40
|Barmer
|16
|Chittorgarh
|142
|Churu
|31
|Dausa
|29
|Dholpur
|24
|Dungarpur
|15
|Hanumangarh
|12
|Jaipur
|1373
|Jaisalmer
|41
|Jalore
|64
|Jhunjhunu
|53
|Jodhpur
|955
|Jhalawar
|47
|Karauli
|9
|Kota
|299
|Nagaur
|156
|Pali
|100
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Rajsamand
|30
|Sawai Madhopur
|16
|Sikar
|19
|Sirohi
|22
|Tonk
|144
|Udaipur
|325
Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday. In the past one week, frequency of coronavirus cases in India has risen with over 3,000 cases per day, however, the recovery rate has also increased.
