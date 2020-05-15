Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 20 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 197

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 197 after twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus, an official bulletin issued stated on Thursday. The state has so far seen three deaths due to the virus. At least 87 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, while, two persons died of the disease and one patient succumbed due to Comorbidity conditions. Currently, at least 107 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state. Details about the fresh cases were yet to be known.

Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said 64 migrants, who returned to the state in the last eight days, were found positive for COVID-19.

Most of them came back from Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Migrants who are coming back from places designated as red zones would initially need to stay at quarantine centres, he said.

Only after medical tests, they will be sent for home-quarantine, he added.

"There is no case of the infection in nine of the state's 24 districts," Kulkarni said, adding that the government is working to increase the state's testing capacity.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Bihar: 46 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 999

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage