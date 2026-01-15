Mayawati stops press conference in Lucknow after smoke seen from lighting equipment | Video During the press conference, Mayawati said when the BSP government will be formed, Brahmins will receive full respect, the Kshatriya community will be taken care of, and the Jat community will also be given attention.

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati stopped a press conference midway after smoke was seen from a lighting equipment. This incident was reported on the occasion of her birthday, when she was talking about the achievements of the party and the alliance. Mayawati said the Congress and BJP keep using various tactics to stop the BSP movement in the country.

During the assembly session, Brahmin MLAs held a meeting and expressed concern over the atrocities and injustices, which is natural.

Our party has always given due respect to Brahmins: Mayawati

“Our party has always given due respect to Brahmins. Brahmins don't need anyone's charity. They should not be misled by the BJP, SP, or Congress. When the BSP government is formed, Brahmins will receive full respect, the Kshatriya community will also be taken care of, and the Jat community will also be given attention. Dalits and minorities will also be taken care of as always. No temples, mosques, or churches were ever demolished during our government,” she said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati experimented in 2007 by fielding Brahmin candidates in 86 assembly constituencies and she called it "social engineering." The BSP's election symbol, the elephant, was associated with Dalits, and the party's new slogan became: The Brahmin will blow the conch shell, and the elephant will march forward.

She said, the elephant is not just an animal, it is Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (the Hindu trinity).

In 2007, Mayawati's social engineering worked; 41 Brahmin candidates won on BSP tickets, and Mayawati formed a majority government. Now, Mayawati appears to be trying to replicate this experiment.

Mayawati says elections should be held using ballot papers

She said the SP government was always full of hooliganism. “I was attacked at the State Guest House, and atrocities were committed against Dalits. Our government has always taken care of the Yadav community and will continue to do so. In the BJP government, the common people, and especially the Dalits, are very troubled. Law and order in the state is in a bad state. The public wants a BSP government. There is rigging in the EVMs. Elections should be held using ballot papers, she said.