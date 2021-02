Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bikaner

A moderate intensity earthquake hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday at 8:01 am. The magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale, as per National Center for Seismology. The epicenter of the quake is said to be 420 km northwest of Bikaner.

More to follow...

