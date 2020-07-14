Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP trying to play same game it played in Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Just hours after it was apparent that he was in control of the situation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of trying to play the 'game' it did in Madhya Pradesh. The veteran Congressman sounded confident in his tweets as he wrote 'BJP could not convert its intentions into reality'. The rebellion in Rajasthan Congress led by Sachin Pilot came to an abrupt end on Tuesday as a majority of the Congress MLAs sided with Gehlot. Congress promptly removed Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Though there will be more political manoeuvres from both sides. It seems for now that Ashok Gehlot has been able to save his government.

Gehlot squarely held BJP responsible for the situation in Rajasthan in his tweets.

"BJP is behind all the management. They are trying to repeat in Rajasthan what they did in Madhya Pradesh. The same team is at work..." said Gehlot in his tweet in Hindi.

मैनेजमेंट बीजेपी का है। जो मध्यप्रदेश के वक्त में कर रहे थे वही अब मैनेजमेंट कर रहे है, वही टीम वापस लग गई है क्योंकि उनका पहले का अनुभव हो गया इस रूप में वहां पर पूरा खेल चल रहा है।

ऐसे खेल के अंदर आखिर में सरकार के सामने चारा क्या है? — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2020

Gehlot was referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia-led rebellion in Madhya Pradesh that resulted in the collapse of Kamal Nath government. Scindia, who is now in BJP along with his supporters, had differences with Kamal Nath who is a veteran Congress leader.

A similar situation is perceived in Rajasthan where Sachin Pilot, the younger leader had differences with veteran Ashok Gehlot.

In his tweets made on Tuesday (July 14), Ashok Gehlot took aim at BJP-led central government without naming it explicitly.

"It is for the first time after independence that a government is using money power to break and topple governments in the country. This did not happen before. Democracy is in danger. In past 70 years, many power transitions took place but democracy was always strengthened," said Gehlot in his tweet.

आज़ादी के बाद में पहली बार ऐसी गवर्नमेंट आई है जो धनबल के आधार पर देश के अंदर सरकारों को तोड़ रही है, मरोड़ रही है और टॉपल कर रही है। आज तक कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ, पहली बार डेमोक्रेसी खतरे में है, 70 साल हो गए सरकारें बदली हैं पर डेमोक्रेसी मजबूत हुई है क्योंकि सरकारें स्मूथली बदली है। pic.twitter.com/b8n1SqncTK — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2020

He slammed BJP further by calling efforts to topple his government "unfortunate" especially when the country was battling coronavirus pandemic.

