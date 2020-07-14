Image Source : PTI (FILE) This is how Sachin Pilot can become an asset for BJP if he joins party

All eyes are on former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot as he weighs his options and charts his next move. The young and charismatic leader may have lost the bout against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but given his stature, political influence and positive image among youth, he has many years of his political career ahead of him. Considering these factors, Sachin Pilot can be an asset for any political party in Rajasthan.

BJP's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia has already said that BJP will welcome Sachin Pilot if he chooses to join the party.

This is how Sachin Pilot may become an asset for BJP if at all he decides to join the party:

Sachin Pilot is a young politician and has a charismatic image among the youth. Youngsters tend to view politics as a sluggish juggernaut mainly commanded by old politicians who are not in touch with aspirations of the youth. Sachin Pilot is, therefore, appealing to young voters. His appeal is not limited to Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot spearheaded Congress campaign in 2018 Rajasthan elections. The Congress was able to topple BJP government. Pilot's sway with the voters may come in handy for BJP which is looking to gain lost ground in the state. Sachin Pilot is considered to have good relations in both Gujjar and Meena communities in Rajasthan. Gujjar and Meenas have had violent clashes in past over reservation. A leader like Sachin Pilot enjoying good equation with both communities can bring good electoral results for BJP. Sachin Pilot campaigned extensively in eastern Rajasthan at the time of 2018 elections. This resulted in Congress winning 42 out 49 seats in the region.

There has been no official word from Sachin Pilot yet about whether he will join BJP. But on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot dropped the word 'Congress' from his Twitter bio. This gave rise to a lot of speculation.

ALSO READ | BJP woos Sachin Pilot, says will be happy if he joins party

ALSO READ | Congress removes Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister; appoints new state chief

Watch | BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading in the state, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage