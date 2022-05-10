Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Don't test our patience': Raj Thackeray tells Uddhav

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday took a dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned him to not test his patience. His statement came in light of the ongoing loudspeaker controversy in the state. Raj also told Uddhav that power doesn't stay for long with anyone, not even him.

He took to Twitter to share an open letter to CM Uddhav. "I have only one thing to say to the state government; Do not see the end of our patience. Power comes and goes. No one has brought the copper plate of power. Uddhav Thackeray, not even you!" he wrote.

“This (police action) is for what? To not remove loudspeakers from mosques that are leading to noise pollution?” he questioned.

He said the police are looking for leaders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as if they are Pakistani terrorists or 'Razakars' under the erstwhile Nizam rule.

“It makes me ponder whether the same high-handedness was shown by the police to find out terrorists or arms hidden in mosques,” the MNS chief wondered. He said Marathi people and Hindus are watching this stance of the state government.

Raj Thackeray had earlier given the May 4 ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques and warned that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played outside mosques at a higher volume if it is not done.

On Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, the state government had said that the Union government should come out with a policy on the use of the public address system.

