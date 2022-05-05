People who copy will remain several steps behind, says Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi in swipe at Raj Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his call for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques.

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Taking a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his call for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday tweeted a video of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray and said people who copy will always be several steps behind.

Notably, the MNS president had on Wednesday tweeted a video, reminding his cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the stand of the latter's father (Bal Thackeray) on loudspeakers and people offering namaz on roads.

“The original. For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind,” Chaturvedi tweeted along with a video clip of Bal Thackeray.

In the video posted by Chaturvedi, Bal Thackeray is seen taking a dig at his nephew Raj Thackeray, saying someone is imitating his style of oratory.

Raj Thackeray was once touted to be Bal Thackeray's political heir. The MNS was founded in 2006 after Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also took a swipe at Raj Thackeray without taking his name, saying Bal Thackeray never resorted to any loudspeaker for pursuing his politics.

Bal Thackeray used his cartoons and oratory to “demolish” leaders, Raut said. “We thought Balasaheb's legacy (as a cartoonist) will be taken forward, but the BJP has strangulated it,” the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, alluding to Raj Thackeray.

A noted cartoonist, Bal Thackeray had edited 'Marmik', a magazine dedicated to cartoons. His nephew Raj Thackeray is also an ace cartoonist.

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP is using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus, says Sanjay Raut

Latest India News