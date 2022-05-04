Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP is using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus, says Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut blamed BJP for the loudspeaker row in state.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said BJP is behind the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra. The ruling party leader went on to add that BJP is "using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus in the state".

"It's not just about loudspeakers in mosques, in Maharashtra, 'aartis' are being conducted early morning and people often hear them through loudspeakers as not all of them can enter temple premises, but that can't happen today, which's unfortunate," added Sanjay Raut

The leader mentioned that the Supreme Court decision is the same for all. "Now our temples will also have to bear the brunt of it. It's a black day for us Hindus that people won't be able to hear Aartis because of BJP's politics in cahoots with Raj Thackeray."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to all Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in those very places if they hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan on May 4 (tomorrow), reiterating his earlier deadline for removal of loudspeakers atop Mosques.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May if you hear the loudspeakers blaring the azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers! That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers," Raj Thackeray said.

"...the Hindu festivals are restricted by silent zones under the facade of schools and hospitals being around. However, masjids are exempt from such restrictions. Which part of our Constitution states this? That's why, I appeal to all Hindus to... make them hear our Hanuman Chalisa. All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature drive against it and submit the appeal letter with signatures daily to the local police station," the MNS chief said.



