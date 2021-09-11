Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour on forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rains lash parts of Delhi, adjoining areas bringing slight respite from heat

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday as the city woke to moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing slight respite from the heat. The India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

The most recent prediction by the weather department indicated further downpour in Delhi and adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station" , the IMD tweeted.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades.

