Ministry of Railways officials to work in two nine-hour shifts

Image Source : PTI Newly appointed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's office has issued an order designating two shifts for MR officials.

New Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has asked ministry officials to work in two shifts of nine hours each. While the first shift will start at 7 AM and end at 4 PM, the second shift will start at 3 PM and conclude at 12 midnight, according to an order issued by Ashwini's office.

The order was issued hours after he took charge of the Ministry on Thursday. The decision has been taken to maintain the workflow.

“Hon’ble MR (Minister of Railways) has directed that all the officers and staff of MR Cell will work in two shifts i.e. 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect,” the order said.

The fresh order that has been rolled out is only applicable for the MR cell staff and not private or Railway staff, DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways informed.

Besides Railways, Ashwini, 50, also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

The bureaucrat-turned-politician, who hails from Odisha, was inducted into the Union Cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle exercise. Ashwini is a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

After taking charge, the new Minister said that Railways is a major part of PM Modi's vision and he would work to make the vision a reality. "His (PM Modi's) vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," he said on Thursday.

