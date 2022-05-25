Did Rahul Gandhi not take foreign ministry's permission before UK visit? Sources say so

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sources claimed Rahul Gandhi did not take permission from the foreign ministry before UK visit.

Rahul Gandhi UK visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not take permission from the foreign ministry before his visit to the UK, claimed sources. According to the rules, MPs are required to take political approval from the Ministry of External Affairs before travelling abroad. The approval has to be obtained by putting the information on the website at least three weeks before the trip.

Sources said many MPs receive invitations from foreign governments, and institutions through the Ministry of External Affairs but if there is a direct invitation, it must be brought to the notice of the foreign ministry. It is needed because political approval has to be obtained in order to take part in the event.

All MPs were asked to ensure that they get the political approval from the Ministry of External Affairs before going abroad.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone to London to address an ‘Ideas for India’. spoke at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference at Cambridge and interacted with the Indian diaspora on what the present and future hold for the country.

This is the first such overseas event for the Congress leader after the return of normalcy in international travel which had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi's visit abroad has taken place at a time when the Congress is battling dissensions with a senior leader in Gujarat and Punjab having left the party.

