Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi targets govt, says PM's remark – not an inch of land has been lost to China, is not true

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi speaks on border issue with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Modi government over the border dispute with China saying 'the Prime Minister said – not an inch of land (in Ladakh) has been lost, that is not true'.

"Here people are saying the Chinese army has entered our land. People told that the land which was earlier used for grazing, now they cannot go there. The Prime Minister said – not an inch of land has been lost, that is not true. Ask anyone in Ladakh, they will tell you this," said the former Congress president who is in Ladakh to participate in the event held to pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away, you can ask anyone here..." said Gandhi in Ladakh.

Earlier in the morning, Gandhi paid tribute to his father on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. It was Gandhi's first tour to Ladakh since the region was made a Union territory after being carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Taking to X (formerly known as), "Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India."

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today at Veer Bhumi.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ladakh

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi reached Leh on a two-day visit, however, later his visit to the Union Territory was extended by four more days to cover Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Kargil district. On Saturday, he was seen riding a bike in the valley in a dapper look. After covering more than 130 km on a motorcycle, Gandhi will stay overnight at Pangong Lake where a token celebration will be organised in connection with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday, Congress spokesperson and leader of opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tsering Namgyal told PTI on phone.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Priyanka may fight from Varanasi: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

(with inputs from agencies)

Latest India News