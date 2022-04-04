Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Loot Yojana': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt over fuel price hike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting at KPCC office, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices in the country. Taking to Twitter, Rahul shared a graphic comparing the current cost of full tank of fuel for bike, car, tractor and truck to that in 2014.

"Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan LOOT Yojana," he tweeted along with the graphic.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that every morning under the Modi government brings the sadness of inflation rather than enthusiasm. "Today in the new installment of Fuel LooT, Petrol and diesel were increased by ?0.40/L in the morning," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

CNG has also became more expensive by Rs 2.50/Kg and petrol/diesel price hike in two weeks is Rs 8.40 per litre, Surjewala said.

"Vote for BJP means 'mandate for inflation'?" the Congress leader tweeted.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 14 days to Rs 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on issues related to the fuel price rise, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the proceedings of the House.

Several opposition members had given notice to discuss the price rise situation, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the demand. As soon as the House reassembled at 2 PM after two adjournments, opposition members were again up on their feet demanding discussion on the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel, LPG (cooking gas). Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding for the day.

