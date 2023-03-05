EAM Jaishankar 'doesn't understand China threat': Rahul Gandhi in London

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian Journalists Association in London

Rahul Gandhi in London: India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar doesn't understand the 'China threat', Rahul Gandhi said during an interaction in London on Sunday, adding PM Modi is in denial that China entered our territory and killed Indian soldiers. The Congress leader was speaking at an event by the Indian Journalists' Association in London.

"We do not accept anybody entering our territory and bullying us. The Chinese have entered our territory and killed our soldiers but the PM is in denial. That's the problem," Rahul Gandhi said.

"2000 sq km of our territory is being controlled by the PLA. The PM himself has stated that not a single inch of our land has been taken. This has destroyed our position to negotiate with Beijing," Rahul said while hitting out at the Modi government.

PM Modi's statement that nobody entered the Indian territory is an invitation to the Chinese that they can do it again, he added.

During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi, however, added that he supports the Indian foreign policy and doesn't have a huge disagreement with respect to India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"As far as Indian foreign policy is concerned, I support the Indian foreign policy and I am okay with it. I don't have a huge disagreement with it," Rahul Gandhi said.

"With regards to an invasion, we have already been invaded. We have got 2000 square km of our territory that is in the hands of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Prime Minister himself has stated that nobody has entered India, not a single inch of land has been taken and this destroyed our negotiation position because our negotiators are being asked what's the fuss about," Rahul Gandhi added.

"...Prime Minister says that no land has been taken. So that's one aspect of it. The other aspect which I keep saying is India needs to be very, very careful with what the Chinese are doing at the border. The Chinese are acting in a hostile manner, in an aggressive manner and we need to be very very careful and I have been stating that again and again, I don't think the penny has dropped in the government. I think there is a risk as you say," he emphasized.

The former Congress chief a while ago had also spoken about recent BBC raids in India.

Rahul Gandhi termed the government's action a suppression of voice adding that PM Modi wants everyone to be 'silent' in his 'idea of new India'.

ALSO READ | 'Suppression of voice': Rahul Gandhi on BBC raids in India during London event

ALSO READ | 'Just because you're not bright...': BJP sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News