'Suppression of voice': Rahul Gandhi on BBC raids in India during London event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called the recent raids conducted at BBC offices in India a 'suppression of voice' and slammed the Modi government saying that the BJP under its 'new idea of India' wants the country to be 'silent'.

The Congress scion was interacting at an event by the Indian Journalists Association in London.

"You know every place there is opposition, there is an excuse. You asked why we did the yatra, what was the idea behind the yatra. The idea behind the yatra was an expression of voice. And there is suppression of voice across the country. Example is the BBC, but BBC is just one element of it," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking on the Centre's allegations of a 'colonial hangover', Rahul Gandhi said, "it's sort of similar to Mr Adani, it's also a colonial hangover."

Further speaking on the BBC documentary, Rahul Gandhi said that if they (BBC) stop writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, and everything will go back to normal.

He said this is the new idea of India, the government wants everybody to be silent.

Slamming the former Congress chief for defaming the country in a foreign nation, BJP said that just because Rahul Gandhi is not bright doesn't mean India is not.

The saffron party further said that the Congress leader was making such allegations against the country that even Pakistan wouldn't dare to do.

