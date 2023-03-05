'Manish Sisodia is 'saint', Modiji should be ashamed of putting such 'Saint-Mahatma' behind bars': Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again hit the Centre for allegedly using the investigating agencies to arrest his colleague Manish Sisodia. While addressing a public rally in Chattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday, termed Sisodia a "saint" and added the Central government put him behind the bars.

Notably, his comment came after the Delhi Court extended the former Deputy's CBI remand till March 6, Monday. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, during the rally, the AAP chief said, "Within 5 yrs, Manish Sisodia improved govt schools in Delhi and that's why he was arrested. They won't put 40% commission people in jails, Manish Sisodia is 'Saadhu', such a 'Saint-Mahatma' was put behind bars, Modiji should be ashamed of it."

"CBI torturing Sisodia mentally"

Earlier today, AAP Spokesperson Sanjay Singh also lambasted the Centre and alleged that the sleuths have been harassing Sisodia in the jails.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Singh claimed that the investigating agency wants him to sign a "false confession".

Singh claimed that the ED and CBI were working under the pressure of the Central government and added the agencies have raided at least 3,000 times in the past eight years. He claimed nearly 95% of raids were conducted on Opposition leaders.

AAP claims CBI working as per Centre's instructions

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent development, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the sleuths were not working as per the evidence and truth but they were working on the instructions of the Centre. "CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia," said Bharadwaj.

