'Sarkar ki dalali mat karo', Rahul berates media when asked about his tweet on 'lynching' | Watch

They demanded the suspension of MoS Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri case.

When asked about his tweet this morning, Rahul berated media saying, 'Sarkar ki dalali mat karo'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at news reporters when asked about his earlier tweet on 'lynching'. He angrily attacked the media saying, 'Diversion mat Karo. Maine aapse kuch kaha? Sarkar ki dalali mat karo'.

The incident took place during a protest march taken out by opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in which they marched from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk, demanding suspension of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri issue.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, reporters can be seen questioning the Congress leader, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tried controlling Gandhi when he hit out at the media.

Earlier today, Gandhi had tweeted, "Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of", taking a dig at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre that came to power in 2014.

During today's protest in the national capital, Gandhi was among several voices from the opposition demanding Ajay Mishra Teni's resWe will not spare him; today or tomorrow, he will be sent to jail".

