  Rahul Gandhi in US: 'Outcome of 2024 elections will surprise people'

The 52-year-old former Congress president, who is in US, also emphasised that the Opposition in India is well united and it would reflect in 2024.

Rahul Gandhi in US
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi in US: Exhuberating confidence in winning big in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and underlying the fact that there is a hidden undercurrent building, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, said that the outcome will surprise people. The leader's remarks were in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will. I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people,” he added.

The 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president, also emphasised that Opposition in India is well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening. It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen."

'Muslim League is the completely secular party in Kerala'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the 'Muslim League' in Kerala is a completely "secular party" and there is nothing non-secular about it. His statements came on being asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala. "I think the person who sent this question has not studied much about the Muslim League," Gandhi said about the Kerla's political outfit which is a traditional ally of the Congrss-led UDF government in the state. 

