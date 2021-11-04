Rahul Gandhi on way to London for another holiday? BJP's Amit Malviya takes swipe at Congress leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leader and its IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Thursday took a swipe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking where is he, apparently, on his way to London for a holiday.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote, "PM Modi returned from a successful visit of the G20, COP26 and got straight to work, chaired important meetings and took big decisions. Today, he was at Nowshera to celebrate Deepawali with jawans. But where is Rahul Gandhi? Apparently on his way to London for another holiday!"

While the BJP leader alleges that Rahul Gandhi has left for London for a holiday, there aren't any confirmed reports whether he really has. Neither the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi himself has responded to Malviya's tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his ritual of celebrating Diwali with soldiers on Thursday, interacted with Army jawans in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, lauded their valor saying the country is proud of their brigade's role in the surgical strike.

"Our armed forces represent India’s diversity and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Our forces are not only known for their utmost professionalism but also they are at the forefront of helping people in times of crisis. Our forces are synonymous with trust," he tweeted.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to Army jawans in Nowshera: India proud of this brigade's role during surgical strike

ALSO READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, rebuilt after 2013 floods, key infra projects Kedarnath

Latest India News