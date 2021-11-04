PM Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, rebuilt after 2013 floods, key infra projects Kedarnath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi to inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which was damaged in 2013 floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5 to inaugurate and also lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. Prime Minister Modi will also review and inspect the executed and ongoing infrastructure works in the state.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. He will thereafter inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which was damaged in 2013 floods, and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project.

"The Prime Minister will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath. He will also address a public rally.

PM Modi to inaugurate key infrastructure projects such as:

Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats

Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath

Tirth purohit houses

Garud chatti bridge on river Mandakini

All these projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, first aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini Aasthapath queue management and rain shelter and Saraswati civic amenity building.

Last week Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rain, flood and landslide which affected areas of Devprayag, Ramnagar, Ramgarh, Gaulapar and Rudrapur.

Prime Minister Modi had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami many times since the very first day to take stock of the situation and had assured all assistance from the union government.

On Thursday, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded armed forces saying India is proud of this brigade's role in the surgical strike.

(With inputs from IANS)

