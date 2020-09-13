Image Source : FILE Lalu Yadav on Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's death: 'Ye aapne kya kiya? Itni door chale gaye'

Mourning the demise of veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav evoked an emotional response. Singh, who was at admitted at Delhi's AIIMS since around a week, died this morning.

"Dear Raghuvansh babu, what did you do? It was only yesterday when I had said you won't go anywhere. But you've gone too far. I am speechless. I am sad. You will be missed," Lalu wrote on Twitter soon after Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's death.

प्रिय रघुवंश बाबू! ये आपने क्या किया?



मैनें परसों ही आपसे कहा था आप कहीं नहीं जा रहे है। लेकिन आप इतनी दूर चले गए।



नि:शब्द हूँ। दुःखी हूँ। बहुत याद आएँगे। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was in news since the past few days as he had resigned from the primary membership of the RJD, and followed

it up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Prasads arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage