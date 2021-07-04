Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as new Uttarakhand CM today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dehradun: Newly appointed Uttarakhand BJP Legislature Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied by party observer and Union minister NS Tomar, former CM Tirath Singh Rawat and other leaders meets Governor Baby Rani Maurya for the formation of new government

Uttarakhand News: BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will be taking oath as the new Uttarakhand CM at 6 PM today. He will swear in as the 11th Chief Minister of the state. Dhami will be the third CM in four months. Dhami represents Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Several cabinet ministers are also likely to take oath in a simple function at the Raj Bhawan.

A day after former CM Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation, 57 BJP MLAs met on Friday and decided upon Dhami as the next CM of Uttarakhand. The meeting was also attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who has been appointed as the observer for the state by the BJP.

Uttarakhand ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday night on the grounds of facing a constitutional crisis. He submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Names of Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat were also in the fray for the Uttarakhand CM post.

Speaking after he was appointed as next chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We'll work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span."

"We're happy with this decision. We got a young leader. We'll win going to win 2022 Assembly elections with a better margin," said BJP MP Ajay Bhatt after Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed as State BJP legislature party leader.

