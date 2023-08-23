Punjab weather: IMD issues Red, Orange alert for several parts of state today amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMD issues Red, Orange alert in Punjab today

Punjab weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Chandigarh and Ambala in Punjab today (August 23).

It has been raining heavily in several parts of the state since last night. IMD also issued an 'orange' alert for Rupnagar (formerly known as Ropar) and Patiala on Wednesday. As per the weather report, it will rain heavily in various parts of Punjab in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in many places in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu today.

