Punjab hospital row: V-C breaks down on camera as he quits, IMA demands apology | Video

Punjab hospital row: The Indian Medical Association on Saturday demanded an 'unconditional apology' from Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for his 'derogatory actions at Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot.

The minister, who had visited the hospital on Friday, took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. When he inspected mattresses being used for patients, he found them of 'sub-par' quality. He then asked the hospital's Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie down on the mattress after seeing their poor condition. A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed toward the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress inside the hospital's skin department.

Following the incident, Dr Bahadur resigned from his post. After the incident, Bahadur reportedly told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that that kind of atmosphere was not conducive to his work, and requested him to relieve him of his duties.

Bahadur was seen later breaking down as he met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja in Mohali.

Bahadur, 71, who has an experience of over four decades and has worked at various reputed health institutions too, told news agency PTI over the phone on Saturday that he felt humiliated after the minister's behaviour toward him.

The IMA took strict note of the incident and demanded the resignation of the minister. "IMA demands an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour. IMA appeals to the Chief Minister of Punjab to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the Minister immediately," the medical body wrote in a strongly-worded letter.

The medical body said that incidents by politicians like this cause humiliation and harassment to the medical community. "It causes anguish amongst doctors. The dignity of a Doctor and work done by such a senior person must be respected," the IMA wrote.

Sources said that the chief minister has taken a strong view of the incident and spoken to Jouramajra. Mann is also learnt to have asked Bahadur to meet him next week.

Sunil Jakhar, senior BJP leader said that it is "unacceptable for Health Minister to misbehave like that with anybody, let alone with a Vice-Chancellor."

"Dr Raj Bahadur isn't just a doctor, but a renowned personality in the medical world. Had the former apologised yesterday, Dr Raj wouldn't have resigned," he said.

