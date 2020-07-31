Punjab announces Unlock 3 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Punjab Government has issued Unlock 3 guidelines as part of the phased reopening of the lockdown. The new guidelines mandate night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. Gyms and yoga institutes to open August 5 onward.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government issued nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines, opening up more activities outside the containment zones. Schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

