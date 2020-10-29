Trains continue to be suspended in Punjab amid ongoing agitation by farmers: Railways

Image Source : PTI Trains continue to be suspended in Punjab

Train operations in Punjab have yet not been resumed, the railways said on Thursday, adding the railway operations will continue to be suspended due to the ongoing agitation by farmers. Commenting further, spokesperson for Northern Railways today said no train services have been resumed. The statement by the railway official came amid speculations that train operations had been restored in the agitation hit the state.

"Some papers have published that train services in Punjab have been resumed. It is clarified once again that this is nothing but false news and trains are not running as of now," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways said.

"These papers are quoting NR press release dated 22 October wherein goods trains services were resumed for one day and stopped because of uncertainty and safety of the train operations staff. This is for the information of all concerned," Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage