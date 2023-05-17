Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: Pakistan violates Indian airspace, drones intercepted twice while dropping 15 kg drugs | DETAILS

Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled smuggling attempts carried out by cash-strapped Pakistan at midnight as two of its drone were intercepted along the international border in the Punjab province while attempts were made to drop drugs. A senior official on Wednesday informed that more than 15kg of suspected narcotics has been recovered.

The first interdiction

As per the official, the first interdiction took place after midnight in Amritsar's Ramkot village when the troops heard the sound of a drone. Taking action against the flying machine, the troops fired in the air to down the drone. They immediately rushed to the spot where they witnessed three people trying to pick up the consignment.

The troops then asked them to stop however they managed to escape the firing from the BSF. They left behind five packets containing suspected heroin, a BSF spokesperson said.

The second incident

The spokesperson of BSF further said that the second incident occurred at around 1:20 am in Kakkar village of the same district. A "rogue" drone from Pakistan violated Indian airspace.

The personnel fired in the air to shoot down the drone and a search of the area led to the recovery of five packets containing suspected heroin, the spokesperson informed.

The total amount of heroin recovered in these two incidents is about 15.5 kg, he said. Punjab shares an over 500 km-long front with Pakistan that is guarded by the BSF and drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) taking flight from that country into India with drugs and arms and ammunition payloads have become a matter of concern for security agencies over the last three-four years, PTI reported.

