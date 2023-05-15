Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCB's mega drug haul: Contraband seized from Indian waters worth Rs 25,000 crore

NCB's mega drug haul: Two days after the mega drug haul in the Indian waters by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation with Indian Navy, the anti-drug agency has now announced the latest evaluation of the contraband. The actual commercial price of the 2500kg of high-purity Methamphetamine seized on May 13 is close to Rs 25,000 crore.

2500kg of Methamphetamine was seized

Earlier on May 13, NCB, Indian Navy and Coast Guards seized around 2500kg of Methamphetamine sourced from Death Crescent in the Indian waters. The raid was conducted with the help of Marin Comandos and is considered to be the biggest consignment of contraband substances.

It was valued at Rs 12 000 crore

NCB officials on Monday informed that the value of the contraband has increased because of the high purity nature of the contraband. Initially, it was valued at Rs 12 000 crore. It was considered the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country.

Street value of drug at around Rs 25,000 crore

"Upon our inspection, we found that the quality of the seized contraband is very high. Currently, the estimated street value of the drugs are at around Rs 25,000 crore," a senior official of the NCB told PTI.

The official said various agencies have come together and they are probing the Pakistan links to the seizure. "The Pakistani national, who was detained will be produced before the court here this evening and we will seek his custody," the official said. "The plastic boxes have various signages or emblems on top of it and we suspect that multiple drug manufacturing labs were involved in it," the official said.

Radi was a part of Operation Samudragupt

NCB Deputy Director General (Ops) Sanjay Kumar Singh had informed that the raid was carried out as part of 'Operation Samudragupt' which targeted maritime trafficking of drugs originating from Afghanistan.

