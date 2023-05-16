Follow us on Image Source : PTI Biggest drug haul: Kerala court grants custody of Pakistani national to NCB | DETAILS

Biggest drug haul: Days after the seizure of over 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters off the port city (Kerala's Kochi), a court here on Tuesday granted the Narcotics Control Bureau 14-day custody of the Pakistani national, arrested in connection to the biggest drug haul.

As per reports, NC on Tuesday informed the court that the accused was working for a Pakistani drug trafficker. A custody application on Monday evening was filed by the agency. In the application, the NCB asserted that the Pakistani drug trafficker had offered Zubair Derakshshandeh, "good money" after the work was completed.

Commercial prize of 2500kg of Methamphetamine is close to Rs 25,000 crore

Two days after the mega drug haul in the Indian waters by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation with Indian Navy, the anti-drug agency has now announced the latest evaluation of the contraband. The actual commercial price of the 2500kg of high-purity Methamphetamine seized on May 13 is close to Rs 25,000 crore.

2500kg of Methamphetamine was seized

Earlier on May 13, NCB, Indian Navy and Coast Guards seized around 2500kg of Methamphetamine sourced from Death Crescent in the Indian waters. The raid was conducted with the help of Marin Comandos and is considered to be the biggest consignment of contraband substances.

Street value of drug at around Rs 25,000 crore

"Upon our inspection, we found that the quality of the seized contraband is very high. Currently, the estimated street value of the drugs are at around Rs 25,000 crore," a senior official of the NCB said.

As per a report of PTI, the agency claimed that the latest consignment of over 2,500 kg of methamphetamine was meant for India, Sri Lanka and Maldives from Afghanistan. The drug cache had started on a "mother ship" – a large vessel that distributes narcotics to various boats during its journey – from the Makran coast around Pakistan and Iran.

