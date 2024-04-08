Punjab: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mohali, three workers injured | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A thick black smoke was seen coming out of the chemical factory after the incident.

At least three workers sustained injuries after a massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Punjab's SAS Nagar (Mohali) district on Monday. The incident occurred near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi, sending plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. The incident, which unfolded with alarming speed, prompted an immediate response from the firefighting team who swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze.

The fire also led to widespread panic in the neighbouring villages. Notably, this was the second incident of fire at the facility, raising concerns about safety protocols and preventative measures.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.