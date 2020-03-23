BREAKING | Curfew imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread

Curfew imposed in Punjab to combat coronavirus spread

The Punjab government has imposed a curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in the state. Currently, there are 21 confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab while 1 person has died are getting infected with the disease. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced a complete lockdown in the state to deal with the COVID-19 crisis situation. However, a day after Janata Curfew, after observing that people were venturing out of their homes and not following the lockdown, the state government has imposed a curfew but it is not confirmed till when it will remain in place.

On Monday, another person, a 21-year-old man, was tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases to 7 in the city, officials informed. The man who has been tested positive hails from Chandigarh and was in contact of another person who was also tested coronavirus positive, informed official of Chandigarh administration. The person had came in contact with the brother of a 23-year-old woman, who was the city's first coronavirus patient, the official said. He was admitted to a government hospital in Sector 32.

