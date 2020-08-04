Major breakthrough in Punjab hooch tragedy case; paint store owner arrested for death of 111 people

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

In a major breakthrough in the Punjab hooch tragedy case, the Punjab Police has arrested the main accused responsible for the death of over 100 people. In a statement, the Punjab government said the police has Ludhiana-based paint store owner allegedly responsible for triggering the chain of events that led to the death of 111 persons across three districts.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said no politician or public servant found complicit in the hooch tragedy will be spared. He said he would finish off the liquor mafia in the state.

Singh said his government was with the families of the deceased in their hour of grief, and asserted that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for them. Slamming the opposition for "exploiting" the tragedy for their "petty political interests", the CM said this was not the time to play politics but to stand by the government in its efforts to eliminate the mafia that is indulging in such acts.

