Punjab govt duty-bound to furnish information sought by Guv: Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt vs Governor: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Punjab government is duty-bound to furnish information as sought by the Governor, but at the same time, the governor is also also duty-bound to accept recommendations of Cabinet on convening of assembly, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court was hearing the matter amid a face-off between Punjab government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit over convening the state's budget assembly session.

Representing the Governor, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Punjab government's plea does not survive in view of Governor's decision to convene assembly as he has summoned assembly for Budget session on March 3."

The Punjab government told the court that the governor is hijacking the constitution.

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy case: SC begins hearing bail plea of Manish Sisodia

ALSO READ | IRCTC scam case: Ex-Bihar CM Rabri alleges PM Modi of using ED, CBI for 'political vendetta'

Latest India News