Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Delhi Excise Policy Case: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approaches Supreme Court against his arrest

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approached Supreme Court challenging his arrest. According to reports, a plea is likely to be mentioned in the apex court seeking an urgent hearing.

SC to hear the matter at 03:50 PM

A petition has been mentioned before the Supreme Court by Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the latest reports, the matter will be heard today. The apex court will hear the matter at 03:50 PM. Manish Sisodia will also be taken along with this.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI’s custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM. The top court initially observed that the jailed AAP leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seek the quashing of the FIR.

Manish sent to 5-day CBI custody

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a 5-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case after hours of questioning by the central probing agency. In its chargesheet filed last year, the CBI had mentioned Manish Sisodia as accused number one in the alleged corruption in Delhi's now scrapped new excise policy. Sisodia will be produced in the Delhi court again on March 4 at 2 pm.

ALSO READ | Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody till March 4 day after arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

ALSO READ | 'Most CBI officers...': Arvind Kejriwal's big claim on Manish Sisodia's arrest