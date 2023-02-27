Monday, February 27, 2023
     
  4. 'Most CBI officers...': Arvind Kejriwal's big claim on Manish Sisodia's arrest

'Most CBI officers...': Arvind Kejriwal's big claim on Manish Sisodia's arrest

Manish Sisodia arrest news: Kejriwal, in a tweet, said that despite CBI officers unwilling to arrest Sisodia, they were under 'pressure' from 'political masters' to act.

New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2023 12:30 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia arrest news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 27) claimed that most CBI officers were against the arrest of deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

Kejriwal, in a tweet, said that despite CBI officers unwilling to arrest Sisodia, they were under 'pressure' from 'political masters' to act.

ALSO READ: Jail to these AAP leaders dented Aam Aadmi party's 'Imandar' image | DETAILS

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Sunday after hours of questioning in the now scrapped Delhi liquor (excise) policy case. Sisodia's arrest, one of the most high-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's the then health minister, in June last year.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia's answers, an official said, adding he was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.

