Jail to these AAP leaders dented Aam Aadmi party's 'Imandar' image | DETAILS

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and number 2 leader of Aam Aadmi Party is the latest entry in the AAP's 'jailed league' who was put behind the bars on serious allegations. Ironically, it is the same party that was derived from the anti-corruption movement and most of its leaders were part of India against corruption (NGO). Its leadership often claims that party leaders are 'kattar imandaar' (staunch honest).

However, the long list of AAP leaders who have to go to jail on serious charges, including that of two incumbent ministers- Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia tells another story. Meanwhile, the allegations are yet to be approved by the court but a perception against the party started emerging in the public domain.

Here's the list of AAP leaders who went to jail-

Manish Sisodia: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with irregularity in excise policy on Sunday. AAP said it is a black day for the democracy. The BJP alleged that the AAP leader had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities. AAP said it would take to the street to protest against the arrest.

Satyendar Jain: Jain, who is a key minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on May 31, 2022 in connection with the money laundering case. Since he has been in jail. His viral videos in which he is allegedly seen taking massages inside a cell drew embarrassment for the party. However, he claimed it was not a massage but therapy wich was a part of treatment.

Amanatullah Khan: AAP MLA from Okhla is one of the prominent Muslim faces in the party. He was in jail for a brief period and is currently out on bail in a case related to illegal recruitment and financial misappropriation as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Vijay Singla: Ex-minister of AAP government in Punjab was removed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the cabinet after charges of corruption surfaced against him on May 24, 2022. He was, later, arrested by the Punjab Police.

Somnath Bharti: One of the prominent AAP leaders, Bharti was arrested on September 10, 2015 in connection to a domestic abuse case. His wife alleged that he assaulted her for a prolonged period. Delhi High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant and subsequently, he surrendered at the Dwarka Police Station on 29 September 2015. However later in 2019, Delhi High Court quashed the FIR and dropped all the proceedings against Bharti in a domestic violation case.

Tahir Hussain: AAP councillor Hussain was arrested in connection with the Delhi riots case. Hussain faced charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and sections of the IPC pertaining to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, mischief causing damage, and criminal conspiracy.

