Manish Sisodia arrested LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Deputy CM to be brought to court amid AAP's massive protest

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with irregularity in excise policy, will be produced before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Monday. He was arrested by CBI after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped liquor policy in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the arrest of party leader Sisodia as the "height of dictatorship" and a "black day for democracy" saying it will take to the streets across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. The party said the BJP "carried out" the arrest due to political vendetta and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence here, said the AAP will take responsibility for his deputy's family. "Bhagwant Mann and I met the wife of Manish Sisodia, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, and assured her that we will look after them (Sisodia's family). We told her not to worry as her husband is innocent and is fighting for the country," Kejriwal said.

