Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Manish Sisodia arrested LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Deputy CM to be brought to court amid AAP's massive protest
Live now

Manish Sisodia arrested LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Deputy CM to be brought to court amid AAP's massive protest

Manish Sisodia arrested update: The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia triggered massive political outrage in the national capital as AAP called it a political vendetta and vowed to launch nationwide protests against BJP.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2023 9:40 IST
With his arrest, Sisodia becomes a center-point of politics
Image Source : INDIA TV With his arrest, Sisodia becomes a center-point of politics

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with irregularity in excise policy, will be produced before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Monday. He was arrested by CBI after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped liquor policy in Delhi.  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the arrest of party leader Sisodia as the "height of dictatorship" and a "black day for democracy" saying it will take to the streets across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. The party said the BJP "carried out" the arrest due to political vendetta and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence here, said the AAP will take responsibility for his deputy's family.  "Bhagwant Mann and I met the wife of Manish Sisodia, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis, and assured her that we will look after them (Sisodia's family). We told her not to worry as her husband is innocent and is fighting for the country," Kejriwal said.

Latest India News

Live updates :Manish Sisodia arrest LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 27, 2023 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Manish Sisodia arrest: Mastermind yet to be arrested

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has said that though Manish Sisodia has been arrested in the liquor policy case, the 'mastermind' of the case is yet to be nabbed.

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Sisodia's arrest a welcome step: Congress

    Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary termed Manish Sisodia's arrest a welcome step and alleged AAP "used power to accumulate wealth".

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    'Height of dictatorship': AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Sisodia's arrest is the "height of dictatorship". "You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Sisodia's arrest: Big worry for CM Kejriwal

    The Delhi government headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal  is staring at a possible crisis with the CBI arresting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds as many as 18 of the total 33 departments, including education, finance and home. Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot may present the Delhi government budget for the next financial year in the absence of Sisodia.

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Manish Sisodia innocent, his arrest dirty politics: Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as 'dirty politics' and said that he is innocent.| READ MORE

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Manish Sisodia arrest: AAP plans big protest

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned massive protests across the country, including outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi against Manish Sisodia's arrest. 

  • Feb 27, 2023 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Manish Sisodia to be produced before court today

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be produced before the Rouse Avenue court today. Sisodia spent the night at CBI headquarters after the central agency arrested him late on Sunday  following of hours of questing in Delhi liquor policy case.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News