Manish Sisodia innocent, his arrest dirty politics: Kejriwal slams Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as 'dirty politics' and said that he is innocent.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching... our struggle will get stronger," said Kejriwal, moments after Sisodia was arrested by CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested Dy. Chief Minister of Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy," CBI said in a statement.

"The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia had expressed apprehensions about his arrest by the CBI today.

