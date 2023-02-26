Manish Sisodia arrested after hours of questioning by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat.

Manish Sisodia arrested in Liquor Case: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested after hours of questioning by CBI in liquor policy case on Sunday. The Delhi minister has been arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The CBI questioned the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in the liquor policy case for nearly eight hours following which he was arrested as his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said.

Earlier today, Sisodia reached CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, officials said.

Sisodia was questioned on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

Officials further reiterated that Sisodia's answers were not found satisfactory and he was also not cooperating in the investigation.

Sisodia was avoiding clarifications on crucial points sought, they said.

Reacting to Sisodia's arrest, AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the Modi government saying, "...Arresting Manish Sisodia is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done good by arresting a good person and the best education minister, even God will not forgive you. One day your dictatorship will definitely end."

