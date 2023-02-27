Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Manish Sisodia sent to 5-day CBI custody day after arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on Sunday.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2023 17:41 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia arrested: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a 5-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case after hours of questioning by the central probing agency.

In its chargesheet filed last year, the CBI had mentioned Manish Sisodia as accused number one in the alleged corruption in Delhi's now scrapped new excise policy.

Sisodia will be produced in the Delhi court again on March 4 at 2 pm. 

Hitting out at the Modi government, AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a presser today said that the Centre got Sisodia arrested to divert the public attention from outrage over Adani issue.

"People are watching, will ensure justice, AAP born out of movements, we aren't scared of going to jail," said Sanjay Singh.

