Follow us on Image Source : BHAGWANT MANN (TWITTER). Punjab government transfers 22 IAS, 10 PCS officers in administrative reshuffle.

Punjab news : The Punjab government today (November 27) shifted 22 IAS officers and 10 PCS officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Among senior IAS officers, 1988 batch IAS officer Ravneet Kaur has been posted as special chief secretary, food processing with additional charge of jails while Anurag Aggarwal has been given the charge of additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, cooperation.

Services of IAS officer Malwinder Singh Jaggi have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as chief executive officer of Punjab water supply and sewerage board, the order said. Services of Vipul Ujjwal have been placed at the disposal of the department of transport for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala.

Harish Nayar goes as special secretary of the public works department while VK Setia has been posted as Registrar of cooperative societies, as per the order. Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination while Kumar Saurabh Raj goes as special secretary, home affairs and justice.

Mohammad Ishfaq goes as special secretary, water supply and sanitation while Senu Duggal will be deputy commissioner, Fazilka with additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Abohar, it said. Poonamdeep Kaur will be deputy commissioner, Barnala while Komal Mittal goes as deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur while Himanshu Aggarwal goes as deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur and Rishipal Singh as deputy commissioner, Tarn Taran.

Moneesh Kumar will be state transport commissioner while Palavi goes as additional deputy commissioner (general), Bathinda, the order stated. Uma Shankar Gupta has been posted as director, local government while services of Sandeep Rishi have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as commissioner of municipal commissioner.

Besides, 10 Punjab Civil Services officers including Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi, Pooja Syal, Mandeep Kaur and Tejdeeep Singh Saini were also transferred.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP: 17 IAS officers transferred in another major administrative rejig

ALSO READ: DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail after conman's Rs 10 cr extortion allegations

Latest India News