UP: 17 IAS officers transferred in another major administrative rejig

UP: In yet another major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Sunday transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

According to the official order, new District Magistrates were appointed in Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Varanasi, Aligarh, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Amethi and Lucknow.

As per the new order, the Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Mahendra Singh Tanwar is now the Vice President of Gorakhpur Development Authority. Mathura Development Officer Nitin Gaur is now the Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad.

Joint Magistrate of Rampur Manish Mina is now the Development Officer of Mathura.

Varanasi Development officer Abhishek Goyal is now the Vice President of the Varanasi Development Authority and the Joint Magistrate of Kanpur Himanshu Nagpal is now the Development Officer of Varanasi.

Earlier on Saturday, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had reshuffled 14 IAS officers including the District magistrates of 10 districts.

According to the official order, new District Magistrates were appointed in Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in-charge of the Jhansi division and Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been transferred to the DM of Hardoi.

Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Singh is now the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been transferred as the new District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur and Navneet Singh Chahal, the District Magistrate of Mathura is now transferred as the DM of Agra district.

(With inputs from ANI)

