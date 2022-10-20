Punjab: Farmers’ protest outside CM residence in Sangrur, demanding compensation for damaged crops, cows death

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farmers' protest for their demands continues in Punjab

Farmers Protest in Sangrur: Hundreds of farmers-led by Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta- Ugrahan) on Thursday held a rally outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, demanding compensation for damaged crops and the death of cows due to lumpy skin disease.

Farmers, who have been protesting for last 11 days threatened to block all entry and exit points leading to CM’s home. A protest by a large number of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union near the residence of CM’s residence entered the 11th day on Wednesday.

The farmers began their indefinite protest on October 9 in support of various demands, including compensation to farmers whose crop was damaged due to rain and pest attack, financial aid of Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, adequate compensation to farmers for land acquisition, compensation to dairy farmers whose livestock died due to lumpy skin disease and MSP for crops such as maize, moong and basmati.

"We will continue with our protest until our demands are met," said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

As part of their protest, farmers parked their tractor-trolleys on a three-km stretch of a road as they had done on the Tikri and Singhu borders near Delhi during their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Farmers were carrying ration, mattresses, cooking gas cylinders, fans and other essentials as they said they were ready for a long haul to press the chief minister to accept their demands.

A few temporary huts also came up on the roadside while a stage has been set up on the road for farmer leaders to address the protesters.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Good news for farmers! Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 110 to Rs 2,125/quintal; 2-9% rise in 6 rabi crops

Latest India News