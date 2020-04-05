68 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Punjab: State health dept

Total 68 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 till now in Punjab, of which 1 patient is critical and on ventilator support. Four patients have been cured. Total 6 patients have passed away till now, State Department of Health & Family Welfare said on Sunday. A 69-year-old woman, who was COVID-19 positive and was admitted to hospital on 31st March with fever, cough and diarrhoea, died today after she suffered a cardiac arrest, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Pradeep Agrawal informed.

Meanwhile, India has reported four hundred and seventy-two cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Luv Agarwal, the Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said at his daily press briefing on Sunday. Agarwal said that 274 districts across the country have so far reported positive cases. The country has a total of 736 districts.

Overall, three thousand three hundred and seventy-four (3,374) people have been infected with the virus, since it first emerged in India on Jan 30. The country recorded 79 deaths till Sunday, Agarwal said.

